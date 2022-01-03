Obituary: Adam Kersey Prewitt, 36

Adam Kersey Prewitt, 36, took his last breath of life in this world on December 31st 2021. He was born Feb. 10, 1985. He had a love for tractors and all things farming. He farmed with his brothers and his dad who was his best friend.

He will be remembered as a devoted husband, dad, son, brother and friend. He had an infectious giggle, a beautiful smile and was a storyteller. He loved people and lending a helping hand.

He was preceded in death by both paternal and maternal grandparents, Hansford Prewitt Sr. and Stella Shouse Prewitt, Bernard Knopp and Josephine Manning Knopp; and one uncle, Jackie Dale “Luke” Prewitt.

He is survived by his wife, Sara Burgin Prewitt; his beloved daughter, Stella Rose Prewitt; his father and mother, Hansford (Hank) Prewitt Jr. and Jo Ann Knopp Prewitt; two brothers, Corey (Katie) Prewitt of Morgantown and Matthew (Cindy) Prewitt of Cox’s Creek; three nieces, Scarlett Prewitt, Peyton Prewitt and Autumn Prewitt; three uncles, Gary (Theresa) Knopp, Mike (Brenda) Knopp, Rickie (Theresa Prewitt); and one aunt, Charlotte (Bootie) Downs.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home with Pastor Gary Chesser officiating. Burial is in the Maple Grove Cemetery.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2021, and 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to Bone Marrow Transplant Program- Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, 3333 Burnet Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45229

For the benefit of his daughter Stella, masks are mandatory.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

