Obituary: Mary Louise Newton, 72, Holy Cross

Mary Louise Newton, 72, of Holy Cross, died Jan. 1, 2022, at her home surrounded by loving family. She was born Dec. 13, 1949, in Louisville. She worked 15 years at Nu-Kote International in Bardstown. She was a member of local TOPS Club 262 and of Holy Cross Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Bernard “J.B.” and Agnes Minnie Price Linton; one sister, Bonnie Mullins; and one brother Kenny Linton.

Survivors include her husband of 48 years, David Newton; two daughters, Tammy Satterly (Steven) of Cox’s Creek and Sherry Cecil of New Haven; one sister, Kathy Johnson of Hodgenville; one brother, Robert Linton of Columbia, S.C.; 10 grandchildren, John Satterly, Caitlin Witte, M.J. Cecil (Sarah Meck), Tristan Satterly, Zack Cecil, J.B. Cecil, Brandon Satterly, Owen Satterly, Brantley Jeffries and Megan Vires; and five great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Loretto with Deacon Joseph R. Dant officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 pm Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with a 7 p.m. prayer service.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

