Carole Jean Hall Shelburne, 80, and Tommy Shelburne, 80, both of Cox’s Creek

Carole Jean Hall Shelburne, 80, died Sunday Aug. 29, 2021, and her husband Tommy Shelburne, 80, died Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital. Both were residents of Cox’s Creek.

She was born March 8, 1941 and lived in Nelson County all her life. She worked for the Bardstown School System for over 30 years. In her later years she worked alongside her husband and her son Freddy at Shelburne TV and Appliance until they retired in 2017.

Tommy was born Feb. 8, 1941, and lived in Nelson County all his life. He owned and operated Shelburne TV and Appliance alongside his wife and son, Freddy, until they retired in 2017. He owned Shelburne TV and Appliance for more than 50 years. He and his wife were well known in the community.

They are survived by one daughter, Carrie Shelburne; one son, Freddy (Theresa) Shelburne; siblings; three grandchildren, Aaron Shelburne, Amber Shelburne, and David Shelburne Zoeller; and one great-grandson, Brantley Shelburne.

The memorial service is 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, which would have been their 62nd wedding anniversary, at Barlow Funeral Home. A private burial is in Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at the funeral home.will be 12 – 3 pm Saturday January 8 at Barlow Funeral Home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-