Obituary: Connie Elizabeth Meadows, 59, Bardstown

Connie Elizabeth Meadows, 59, of Bardstown, died Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Louisville. She was born Dec. 31, 1962, in Louisville to the late Harold and Mary Frances Murphy Whittaker. She was a homemaker.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Charlotte Schmidt; three brothers, Gary Whittaker, Tommy Whittaker and Roy “Todd” Gnagie.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Wayne Meadows; two daughters, Michelle (Amanda) Valencia of Florida and Jessica (Joseph) Breault of Bardstown; two sons, Michael Burgan of Bardstown and Beau Meadows of LaGrange; one brother, Harold (Joy) Whittaker Jr. of Louisville; and eight grandchildren.

Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

