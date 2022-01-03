Obituary: Dana Michelle Hammers Salsman, 52, Bardstown

Dana Michelle Hammers Salsman, 52, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at University of Louisville Hospital. She was born in Louisville Jan. 22, 1969, to the late Dean and Carol Newton Hammers. She was the President of Edgar Belle Construction where she was employed. She loved dogs, helping people and reading.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Richard Salsman.

She is survived by one son, Joshua Hammers of New Haven; and one brother, Eddie Hammers of Upton.

The family honored her wishes for cremation. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Expressions of sympathy may go to Barktown Rescue.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-