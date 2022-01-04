Obituary: Terrie Denise Burgan, 57, Vine Grove

Terrie Denise Burgan, 57, of Vine Grove, transitioned from her earthly home on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. She fought gallantly against an aggressive form of cancer called Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma. Terrie was born June 1, 1964 to Jimmie Charles and Ruby Ann Sturdivant.

TERRIE DENISE BURGAN

She was employed by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department most recently as a Public Information Officer. Since early 2020, she was one of the main contact persons whom the media in the Lincoln Trail District worked with for numbers and health advisories related to the COVID-19 pandemic. She worked tirelessly to be certain the information provided to media was correct and up-to-date. She answered media queries all hours of the day.

She also appeared several times as a guest with WBRT’s “Bradford & Brooks” radio show to discuss COVID-19 and ways to keep people, particularly the elderly, safe from the disease.

She gave her life to Christ at a very young age and served him diligently from that day. She was united in holy matrimony to Derrick Lloyd Burgan Sr. on Feb. 27, 2000.

After graduating Bowman Senior High School in 1982, Terrie received her Registered Nurse Certification from Presbyterian School of Nursing in Charlotte, North Carolina, May 31, 1985. From there she joined the United States Army and transitioned to Officer Candidate School. Terrie retired, as a Major, from the U.S. Army on June 30, 2008 after 20 years of Service. During her service, she received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Wingate College on May 9, 1992 and her Master’s in Public Health Nursing from Virginia Commonwealth University on May 22, 2004.

Terrie was a public servant who gave selflessly. She always greeted you with a smile and had the kindest heart. She will be forever loved, she will be forever missed.

She was preceded in death by her father, Jimmie Charles Sturdivant.

She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Derrick Lloyd Burgan Sr. of Vine Grove; one son, Darnelle Hailey (Asia) of Fort Mill, S.C.; her mother, Ruby Ann Sturdivant, two sisters, Brenda Deberry-Marsh (Larry) and Pamela Rose Burgan (Vincent); one brother, Corey Charles Sturdivant; two grandchildren, Sanaa Denise Hailey and Amare Ray West-Hailey that she absolutely adored; one niece, Parkker Inez Burgan; two stepdaughters, Tiffany Loytisha Burgan (Chance) and Daraja Gambia Burgan-Johnson (Zariah); two stepsons, Glynn Gaston and Derrick Burgan Jr.; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be from 12:30 PM until 1:30 PM, Friday, January 7, 2022 at Chism Family Funeral Home, Vine Grove, KY.

The funeral is 1:30 p.m. Jan. 7, 2022, at the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove. The graveside service with military honors is 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central in Radcliff.

Memorial donations may go to: The Lymphoma Research Foundation, Wall Street Plaza, 88 Pine Street, Suite 2400 New York, NY 10005 or LRF@lymphoma.org

The Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove is in charge of arrangements.

