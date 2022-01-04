Obituary: Mary Leona Lyvers, 92, Bardstown

Mary Leona Lyvers, 92, of Bardstown, died Jan. 3, 2022, at her home. She was born July 30, 1929, in Holy Cross. She was a homemaker, sales clerk, and loving grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Lyvers; two grandsons, Scott Greer and infant grandson, Eli; her parents, Charles H. and Mary Elizabeth Newton Clayton; siblings, Leonard and Estelle Clayton, Chuck and Sis Clayton, Paul Clayton, George Clayton, Ann and Shorty Gribbins, Charles Clayton Jr., Dottie Clayton, Joan Marie Clayton, Louis and Ollie Clayton; nieces and nephews, Wanda and George Clayton, Clayton and Don Gribbins, and Patty Haydon.

She is survived by one daughter, Mary Jean Lyvers; six sons, Francis Marvin (Phyllis) Lyvers Jr., Thomas Hildren (Clarann) Lyvers, Joseph Leo (Patty) Lyvers, Joseph Steven (Dorsey) Lyvers, James Patrick (Debbie) Lyvers, and David Christopher (Lynn) Lyvers; 22 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with burial in the church cemetery with the Rev. Thomas Clark officiating.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, and 9-10:15 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may go towards St. Joseph Masses and/or St. Joseph Bereavement Team.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

