Nelson County Jail Logs — Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

Michael Scott Baker, 46, Elizabethtown, parole violation (for felony offense). No bond listed. Booked at 2:22 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joshua Evan Johnston, 44, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; operating on a DUI suspended license; no insurance card; no insurance; no registration plates; no operators license; failure to appear. Bond is $783 cash. Booked at 11:41 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-