Obituary: Daniel David Jackson, 64, New Haven

Daniel David Jackson, 64, of New Haven, died Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born Nov. 16, 1957, in Louisville. He worked as a welder for Caldwell Tanks and he was a member of the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers Local 40. He served his country in the U.S. Navy.

DANIEL DAVID JACKSON

He was preceded in death by his father, William Kirby Jackson; two brothers, Kirby Jackson, and Johnny Jackson; one niece, Michelle Ray; and his best friend, Ronnie Hassler.

Survivors include his wife, Cindy Lue Truax Jackson; two daughters, Danielle Nicole Bishop (Daniel) of Hodgenville and Alexandra Paige Jackson (Jesse) of Cox’s Creek; one son, Daniel David Jackson Jr. of Louisville; his mother, Idabelle Griffin of Louisville; two sisters, Ellen Ray and Tina Lovelace (Keith), both of Louisville; five grandchildren, Brianna Jackson, Lucas Jackson, Turner Curtsinger, Kaymen Bishop and Ryleigh Bishop; three nieces and five nephews.

The funeral is 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Mattingly Funeral Home with military rites conducted by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard. Cremation will follow.

Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may go toward funeral expenses and may be made at the funeral home or at mattinglyfuneralhome.com.

Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

-30-