Video: Sen. Higdon answers constituents’ questions at ‘Coffee with the Legislators’

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022 — Sen. Jimmy Higdon was the guest speaker at “Coffee with the Legislators” on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at Fairfield Inn & Suites in Bardstown. Higdon offered a preview of the issues the Kentucky General Assembly will try to address this year. He also answered questions posed by the audience.

This video uses chapters, which, if you view the video on YouTube, will allow you to view specific content and questions posed during Higdon’s visit. To watch this video on YouTube, click the “YouTube” link at the lower right on the screen below once you start viewing the video.

