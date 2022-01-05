State Rep. Chad McCoy files Wednesday to retain his 50th District House seat

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 — Incumbent state Rep. Chad McCoy eliminated all doubt about his political future by filing as a candidate seeking re-election to his seat as 50th District state representative.

REP. CHAD MCCOY

McCoy filed his paperwork earlier Wednesday in Frankfort. He was first elected to the seat in the 2016 election and will complete his third term in December.

NO “D”, TWO “R’s” SO FAR. McCoy wasn’t the first Republican who has filed to as a candidate for the 50th District state representative seat.

Candy D. Massaroni was the first Republican to file for the office on Dec. 1, 2021.

So far, no Democrat has filed to run for the seat.

FILING DEADLINE. The filing deadline is 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, 2021, though the Kentucky General Assembly is likely to extend that deadline to Tuesday, Jan. 25th.

