Obituary: Eddie Ray ‘Shorty’ Marksbury, 79, Bardstown

Eddie Ray “Shorty” Marksbury, 79, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born Aug. 25, 1942, in Spencer County to the late Russell and Louise Coomes Marksbury. He was a lifelong farmer and a retired employee of Wenco. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and was a son of American Legion Post 288. He enjoyed being on the farm with his cows and loved hunting and fishing with his grandkids.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Bill Bob Marksbury and Tommy Marksbury; and one granddaughter, Lindsey Hobbs.

He is survived by his wife, Wanda Marksbury; three daughters, Jackie (Terry) Hobbs of Bloomfield, Cindy (Chris) Lanham of Bardstown and Diana (Dewayne) Runner of Chaplin; one son, Bobby (Heather) Marksbury; two sisters, JoAnn Brown and Betty Kaye (Danny) Hayden, both of Bardstown; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating. Burial is in the St. Joseph Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, and 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at the funeral home, with a 6 p.m. Friday prayer service.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

