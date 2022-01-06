Obituary: Joetta Constance Jordan Fox, 88, Elizabethtown

Joetta Constance Jordan Fox, 88, of Elizabethtown, died Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at Baptist Health Hardin surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 6, 1933, in Carthage, Ind., to her parents, Bruce and Alma Lilly Maddox Jordan.

She was a proud member of Temple Hill Apostolic Church in Boston, where she was very active and played the piano for 67 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and two sisters, Nellenia Costella Reynolds and Betty June Perry; and one brother, Christopher Leo “CL” Jordan.

Survivors include her husband of 70 years, James Robert “Bobby” Fox; two daughters, Beth Etta Fox Morrow (Martin) and Barbara Lillian Fox Underwood (David); three sons, Robert Steven Fox (Karin), James Dale Fox (Aleisa), and Jon Dana Fox (Diane); 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Bruce Perry officiating. Burial is in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, and 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at the funeral home.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown has been entrusted with the arrangements.

