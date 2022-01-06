Nelson County Jail Logs — Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2022

Kelvin Shavelle Smith, 43, Bardstown, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine). Bond is $20,000 cash. Booked at 1:49 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Robert Kyle Rogers, 41, Mount Washington, sexual abuse, first-degree; unlawful transaction with a minor, first-degree, illegal controlled substance under 18 years of age. No bond listed. Booked at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, by the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office.

Savannah C. Bush, 24, Louisville, possession of a controlled substance. No bond listed. Booked at 10:53 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheeriff’s Office.

Matina Jean Thurman, 27, Bardstown, contempt of court (juvenile public offense). No bond listed. Booked at 11:06 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Dwayne Rae Lush Jr., 40, Louisville, possession controlled substance. No bond listed. Booked at 11:11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, by the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office.

James Thomas Ludka, 31, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 11:25 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, by the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office.

Lolita Ann Simonton, 41, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 5:31 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Dalton Dwayne Arwin, 41, Somerset, escape, second-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 5:33 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Seth Austin Stroming, 22, Paducah, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting arrest; failure to appear; parole violation (for felony offense). Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 9:32 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-