Mayor: Expect difficult , icy road conditions in city, county Friday morning

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 — Bardstown Mayor Dick Heaton is advising local residents to expect difficult road conditions across the county Friday morning, including in the City of Bardstown.

“People should consider delay in opening tomorrow for those businesses that must be open,” Heaton advised.

Bardstown City Hall will be closed and there will be no garbage collection in the city Friday.

The city’s public works crews will work through the night on Bardstown streets, Heaton said, and the city has standby crews available to handle water, electric, and internet related problems that may development.

Heaton said the city’s snow equipment is working well with the fallen snow in clearing city streets, but any road salt spread Thursday will not be effective overnight due to the single digit temperatures, and he warned that ice and black ice on city streets may be an issue Friday morning.

EXPECT CLOSINGS, DELAYS. Nelson County Clerk Jeanette Sidebottom advised that her office and the Nelson County PVA office will be closed Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, due to the weather.

Town & Country Bank and Trust announced earlier Thursday plans for a two-hour delay on Friday, with the bank opening at 10 a.m.

GARBAGE COLLECTION. Garbage collection in the City of Bardstown and Nelson County is canceled for Friday and will resume on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.

-30-