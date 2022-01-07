Obituary: Jessie Haydon Jr., 81, Springfield

Jessie Haydon Jr., 81, of Hardesty Road, Springfield, died at 2:21 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. He was a native of Washington County born Aug. 22, 1940, to the late Jess and Jennie Chesser Haydon. He was a member of the Temple Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. He was a farmer and a retired employee of the Armour Food Company.

JESSIE HAYDON JR.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Margaret Grigsby (Nov. 22, 2007) and Katherine Hood (Feb. 7, 2011); two brothers, James Delbert “Jim” Haydon (March 15, 2010) and William Joseph Haydon (Feb. 20, 1938); one granddaughter, Eliza Grace Haydon (July 15, 2016); and one grandson, Jordan Alan “Jordy” Haydon (Jan. 2, 2015).

Survivors include his wife, Betty Drury Haydon; two daughters, Marilyn (Joe) Peters and Monica Haydon, both of Springfield; two sons, Alan (Jan) Haydon and Keith (Katrina) Haydon, both of Springfield; two sisters, Barbara Chesser of Willisburg and Patsy (Billy) Chesser of Chaplin; six grandchildren, Angel (Matt) Jenkins, Brandon (Jaclyn) Peters, David Stephen Haydon, Abby Haydon, Grant (Laura) Haydon and Ethan Haydon; three great-grandchildren, Mattie Jenkins, Kelsey Jenkins and Julianne Peters; two special friends, Luis Del Angel and Layla Del Angel; and his little buddy, Jasper (his dog).

The funeral is 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10, 2021, at the Carey & Son Funeral Home with the Rev. John McDaniel and the Rev. Cal Adams officiating. Burial is in the Evergreen Cemetery at Willisburg,

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at the Carey & Son Funeral Home in Springfield.

Honorary pallbearers are Angel Jenkins and Abby Haydon.

Casket bearers are Brandon Peters, David Stephen Haydon, Grant Haydon, Ethan Haydon, Matt Jenkins and Luis Del Angel.

The Carey & Son Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

