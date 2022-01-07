Obituary: George A. Moore, Jr., 98

George A. Moore, Jr., 98, died Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. He was born Nov. 8, 1923 in Marion County and was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church. He was a World War II Veteran who served in the U.S. Army in France and Germany.

GEORGE A. MOORE JR.

He was the last of the nine children from the Moore Family. The family of uncles and his father lived to be up the in 90’s. He also loved to paint pictures as a hobby and drive around in his car.

The family would like to thank Intrepid Home Health and wonderful neighbors, Mary Ann, Lisa, Paul and Tana who were always willing to help.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Stella Moore; and one son, James Stevie Moore.

Survivors include one daughter, Georgia Ann (Gary) Vincent; one grandson, Mitchell (Amanda) Vincent; and one great-granddaughter, Marlo Vincent.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at St. Augustine Catholic with burial in the church cemetery with full military honors conducted by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.

Visitation is 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at the Bosley Funeral Home with a 4 p.m. prayer service officiated by Deacon Joe Dant.

The Bosley Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements.

-30-