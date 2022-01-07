Obituary: Helen Marie Morgan, 57, Hodgenville

Helen Marie Morgan, 57, of Hodgenville, died Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 at her home. She was a member of Rolling Fork Baptist Church.

HELEN MARIE MORGAN

She was preceded in death by her parents, Homer and Helen Miracle.

She is survived by her husband, Gary Morgan; one son, Jesse Morgan; one brother, JR Miracle (Linda); and two sisters, Connie Reiter and Debbie Coursey (Darrell).

The funeral is 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven, with cremation to follow. Burial is in the Rolling Fork Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation is noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please make all donations to the family in care of the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-