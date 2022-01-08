Cox’s Creek man gets 10 years in prison in drug-overdose death of Bardstown man

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 — A Cox’s Creek man was sentenced Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 to a 10-year prison term for his role in the drug overdose death of a Bardstown man in March 2020.

ROBERT ESTEL GIRDLEY

Robert Estel Girdley, 36, was one of three individuals arrested for the Bardstown man’s overdose death on Nov. 24, 2020.

The investigation by the Bardstown Police revealed that on March 15, 2020, Girdley sold cocaine and heroin to the Bardstown man who later died of an overdose.

At the time he was arrested, he was charged with manslaughter, second-degree; trafficking in controlled substance (heroin); trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (less than 4 grams cocaine); possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); and falsely reporting an incident.

Girdley entered guilty pleas Thursday in Nelson Circuit Court to one count of reckless homicide; one count of trafficking in a controlled substance, heroin; and one count first-degree trafficking in controlled substances.

The Kentucky attorney general’s Office of Special Prosecutions handled the case.

Judge Charles Simms sentenced Girdley to serve 10 years in state prison. Girdley will not be eligible for parole until he has completed at least 50 percent of his sentence.

-30-