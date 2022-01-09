Obituary: Martha Rose Spalding Miles, 91

Martha Rose Spalding Miles, 91, died Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at her home surrounded by her children. She was the last of her generation. She was born July 4, 1930, to Rosa Ella Mattingly and James Baker Spalding of Washington County. While raising her family, she worked as a cook for numerous local schools and restaurants and also worked in a sewing factory. She was a long time member of Tops 262 until her health began to decline. She was a “full blown Catholic” and devout member of the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Edward “J.E.” Miles Sr.; three daughters, Anna Carrie, Martha Louise Miles and Theresa Hall; three sons, Eddie Miles, Gary Miles, and Sammy Miles; her parents, Rosa Ella Mattingly and James Baker Spalding; her stepmother, Mary Alma O’Bryan Spalding; three sisters, Emma Milburn, Hazel Yates and Louise Murphy Yates; six brothers, Therry Spalding, Leo “Soap” Spalding, Guston Spalding, Joe Boy Spalding, Tommy Spalding and Sonny Spalding; and one granddaughter, Samantha Miles Smith.

She is survived by three daughters, Karen (Mike Ciarlante) Vittitow, Cathy (Tom) Hite, and Jeanie (John) Lowe; two sons, Harry (Jackie) Miles and Mike Miles; 22 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; a host of nieces and nephews; her dog, Lady; and a special caregiver, Jackie Miles.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with the Rev. Terry Brashaw officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, and 9-10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home with a 6:30 p.m. Tuesday prayer service.

Memorial contributions may to toward Masses or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

