Obituary: Johnny Allen Norton, 54, Taylorsville

Johnny Allen Norton, 54, of Taylorsville, died Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Norton Hospital in Louisville. He was born Sept. 23, 1967, in Spencer County to Carolyn Sue Brooks and Edgar J. Norton. He was a driver for Glasscock Sawmill and he enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Jean Norton; one daughter, Stephanie Young of Taylorsville; his mother, Carolyn Sue Purvis of Bloomfield; his father, Edgar J. (Linda) Norton of Taylorsville; eight siblings, Amber Couch and Jason Price, both of Indiana, Dawanda Price of Brandenburg, Lisa (Armando) Apolonio of Bloomfield, Jessica, J. Jr., Jamie Norton, and Jeremy Norton, all of Taylorsville;

two grandchildren, Jayme and Johanna; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville with Mark Glasscock officiating. Burial is in the Valley Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at the funeral home.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

