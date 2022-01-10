Nelson County Jail Logs — Jan. 7-9, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Friday, Jan. 7, 2022

Justin Dewayne Curtsinger, 31, Culvertown, theft by unlawful taking or disposition – shoplifting. No bond listed. Booked at 5:54 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.

Justin Thomas Smith, 33, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (no visible injury); criminal trespassing, third-degree; terroristic threatening, third-degree; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond total is $733 cash. Booked at 7:23 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Saturday, Jan 8, 2022

Joseph Daniel Mattingly, 26, Campbellsville, fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); violations of condition of release. No bond listed. Booked at 2:03 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

James Michael Gilliatt, 36, Columbia, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); failure to appear (3 counts); probation violation (for felony offense). Bond total is $21,650 cash. Booked at 9:58 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022

Donald Nichols Harlow, 24, Bardstown, possession of marijuanja; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear. Bond is $5,000 surety. Booked at 3:10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Offiice.

Brian Lee Shelby Cox, 22, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked 5:44 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.

James David Aughton, 24, Bloomfield, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 5:44 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.