Nelson County Gazette website servers are back online after Monday outage

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 — The web servers that host the Nelson County Gazette website were brought back online after 7-1/2 hour outage that began at about 9:30 Monday morning.

The hosting company acknowledged the outage and reported they were working to restore the sites affected by the server that was affected.

The Gazette received numerous text messages, phone calls and emails about the outage from all over the county. We’re grateful for the calls of concern from our many readers.

The site was back cup by about 5 p.m. Monday.

The Gazette has used the same hosting company for a number of years with only a couple of interruptions in service during that time.

-30-