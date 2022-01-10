Obituary: Martha Hatton, 69, Bardstown

Martha Hatton, 69, of Bardstown, died Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at her home. She was born Aug. 8, 1952, in Bardstown. She was a former employee of Kroger, a member of Bloomfield Baptist Church, an animal lover, a great cook and she loved the outdoors.

MARTHA HATTON

She was preceded in death by her parents, Randall and Elizabeth Hardin; one grandson, Matthew Hatton; and her beloved dog, Scooter D.

She is survived by her husband, Daniel Hatton of Bardstown; three daughters, Melanie Hatton of Lexington, and Kate (Michael) Shively and Rebecca Hardin, both of Lebanon; two sons, Randall Hatton of Louisville and Kenneth Hatton of Phoenix, Ariz.; and nine grandchildren.

Cremation was chosen by the family. There will be no visitation or services.

Memorial contributions may go to the Nelson County Humane Society.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-