Obituary: Jan Lee Linton, 69, Bardstown

Jan Lee Linton, 69, of Bardstown, died Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born Feb. 16, 1952, in Jefferson County. She retired from Inoac and was a member of St. Gregory The Great Catholic Church.

JAN LEE LINTON

She was preceded in death by one son, Frankie Linton; her parents, John and Lillian Barber; and one brother, Johnny Barber.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Frank Linton of Bardstown; one daughter, Jennifer (Martin) Del Valle of Shepherdsville; one son, Tony (Felicia) Linton of Bardstown; one sister, Nita (Jimmy) Kelly, of Louisville; one brother, Jeff Barber of Louisville; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home, with the Rev. Tom Clark officiating. Burial is in Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2022, and 9–11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

