Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, Jan. 10, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, Jan. 10, 2022

Angela Johnston, 45, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines; failure to appear; any misdemeanor charge not covered by these codes. Bond total is $563 cash. Booked at 12:06 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Robledo Diaz Narbaiz, 33, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 1:20 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

David Lance Call, 49, Cox’s Creek, contempt of court. Bond is $200,000 cash. Booked at 5:20 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Cory Lynn McClain, 32, Bardstown, probation violation (for technical violation). Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 4:53 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Donzell Juan Girdley, 20, Bardstown, possession of marijuana; possession controlled substance, second-degree (drug unspecified); operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; speeding, 10 mph over limit; no operators license; operating on a suspended operators license; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines; possession of drug paraphernalia, Bond is $223 cash. Booked at 8:23 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, by the Kentucky State Police.

-30-