Obituary: William Paul ‘Billy’ Gardner Jr., 79, Lebanon

William Paul “Billy” Gardner Jr., 79, of Lebanon, died Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Spring View Hospital. He was born June 19, 1942, in Saint Francis. He operated Gardner’s 68 Auto Parts for 58 years with his brother Marvin. He was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. He served in the Kentucky National Guard. He enjoyed hunting, sports and reading.

WILLIAM PAUL “BILLY” GARDNER JR.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann Hutchins Gardner (May 13, 2007); his parents, Paul and Elsie Miles Gardner; two sisters, Betty Luckett and infant Dorothy Louise Gardner; four brothers, Edward Gardner, Mike Gardner and infants David and Ronald Gardner; one grandson, Anthony Gootee; and one great-grandson, Bennett Clark.

Survivors include four daughters, Lou Ann Gootee (Johnny) and Fran Hamilton (Chuck), both of Lebanon, and Jan Gootee (Tony) and Joan Mattingly (Eddie), both of Loretto; one son, Paul Gardner (Jennifer) of Lebanon; five sisters, Ann Nichols (Marion), Theresa Detherage and Nancy Ballard (Kenny), all of Loretto, and Carolyn May (Andy) and Suzanne Holt (Terry), both of Jacksonville, Fla; five brothers, Marvin Gardner (Betty) of Saint Mary’s, Bob Gardner, Gerald Gardner, Randy Gardner and Ray Gardner (Judy), all of Loretto; 12 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Loretto with the Rev. Richard Goodin officiating. Burial is in St. Francis of Assisi Cemetery where military rites will be conducted by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with a 7 p.m. prayer service with Deacon Joseph R. Dant. The funeral and prayer service will be livestreamed onto the Mattingly Funeral Home facebook page.

Pallbearers are grandsons, Kevin Gootee, Bryan Gootee, Brad Gootee, Trey Hamilton, Marty Gootee, Kyle Gootee and Ryan Mattingly. Honorary pallbearers are granddaughters, Rachel Gootee, Abby Klockmann, Gabrielle Hamilton, Amelia Clark and Samantha Thompson.

The Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

-30-