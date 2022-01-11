Obituary: Australia Poole, 79, Springfield

Australia Poole, 79, of East High St., Springfield, died Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

AUSTRALIA POOLE

He is survived by three daughters, Jackie (Richard) Harris of Decatur, Ga., and LaTonja Keene and Roxanna Hamilton, both of Springfield; three sons, LaBronze Poole and Chad (Kendrah) Hamilton, both of Springfield and Jerome Nichols of Louisville; one sister, Hattie Lee (Sumpter) Johnson of Laurelton, N.Y.; three brothers, Floyd Poole Jr. and Vestal Poole, both of Whitesville, N.C., and Robert Poole of Durham, N.C.; 13 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 12:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at Springfield Baptist Church with burial in Lebanon National Cemetery with military honors by Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at the church.

Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is entrusted with arrangements.

-30-