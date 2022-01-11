COVID update: Nelson County setting records for number of new COVID-19 cases

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 — The latest mutation of the COVID-19 virus continues to run rampant across most of Kentucky, including Nelson County.

Nelson County is 9th highest county in the state for reports of new COVID cases. On Monday, the Lincoln Trail District Health Department reported 283 new COVID-19 cases in Nelson County.

The last week of December, Nelson County reported 129 total COVID cases.

The first week of January, the total of new cases peaked at 301 as reported by the health department.

With a second COVID reported expected later in the week, the county appears poised to set a new record for the number of new COVID cases.

CASES, DEATHS. Since the health department began tracking COVID cases, Nelson County has reported 10,444 total cases. As of this date, 422 of those cases are considered active. The county has reported 112 COVID-related deaths.

MARION COUNTY. On Monday, Marion County reported 75 new COVID cases for a total of 4,723. The county has had 63 COVID-related deaths.

WASHINGTON COUNTY. Washington County had 61 new COVID cases reported Monday for a total of 2,810. The county has recorded 51 COVID-related deaths.

HARDIN COUNTY. Hardin County reported 754 new COVID cases for a total of 22,375 cases. The county has had 351 COVID-related deaths.

LARUE COUNTY. LaRue County reported 72 new COVID cases Monday for a total of 2,722 cases. The county has reported 57 COVID-related deaths.

MEADE COUNTY. Meade County reported 116 new COVID cases, bringing the county total to 4,233 cases. The county has recorded 49 COVID-related deaths.

-30-