NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 — Brescia University in Owensboro has announced that the following local students were named to the 2021 Fall Dean’s List for completing at least 12 credit hours and maintaining a 3.5 to 4.0 GPA.

Bardstown: John Clements, Senior, Psychology.



Coxs Creek: Savannah Jackson, Senior, Communication Sciences and Disorders.

-30-