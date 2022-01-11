Primary 2022: Former magistrate files to run as Republican for judge executive

Tim Hutchins completes his candidacy paperwork on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at the Nelson County Clerk’s election office.

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 — Former 4th District magistrate Tim Hutchins filed Saturday, Jan. 8th to be a Republican candidate for Nelson County judge executive in the upcoming May 2022 primary.

Hutchins, 62, of Mobley Mill Road, had discussed running for the office for several months, and he has been a frequent visitor in Nelson Fiscal Court meetings. He was a guest on WBRT’s “Bradford & Brooks” on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.

Hutchins spent 18 years as magistrate, and said in that interview that he has an excellent understanding of the county’s different operations.

His experience as a magistrate, plus his experience as a businessman with the store as well as his construction business, make him a strong candidate for the office.

TAXES FOR REVENUE? Current Judge Executive Dean Watts has warned Nelson Fiscal Court that rising costs may eventually require a future court to take steps to increase revenue.

Hutchins said he will work to keep the county’s tax rate low, and said he believes fee schedules should be adjusted so those who need services should fund those services. Having a judge executive with a business background can help achieve those goals.

“I don’t see it will be a problem, personally,” Hutchins said. “The county is in pretty good financial shape. There’s going to be challenging times ahead, but if it was easy, everybody would be running.”

JOB GROWTH. Hutchins believes the county needs to move forward — perhaps in partnership with the City of Bardstown — to develop some new industrial property.

With Ford’s plans to build twin manufacturing plants employing 5,000 people in Hardin County, Nelson County needs to move forward quickly to be prepared to have industrial property available for satellite companies that will support Ford’s operations.

“Its expensive, we know that, but you have to have the infrastructure ready, and the sooner the better,” he said.

NELSON COUNTY EMS. Hutchins said he supports keeping the EMS a county-owned entity. The county purchased it to insure it would continue to provide the level of care that the county residents expects.

The service is currently subsidized by county government, but said that spending is justified.

“It shouldn’t be just a money thing when it comes to saving lives,” he said. “Its not all about the money.”

FULL-TIME JOB. Hutchins, who has run Handy Food Mart and operated a construction company for years, said if elected, he will step away from active roles in those businesses.

“Being judge executive is a full-time job, and I plan to devote all my time to that job alone,” he said.

RECREATION. Hutchins said that during his time on Nelson Fiscal Court, the county developed Dean Watts Park into an outstanding sports complex. But he also knows that rural communities have recreation needs, and said it may be time to help small communities with their recreation needs.

As far as the county participating in funding a multipurpose sports facility, Hutchins said that while people are more concerned about their health and exercise, the question may boil down to what the community can afford.

While he said he wasn’t in favor of the county going into deep debt for such a facility, he believes that it is likely possible to fund one with the participation of city government, county government, business, industry and the small communities.

WESTERN BYPASS. Hutchins said the county needs the state to continue to fund progress on the western bypass. He’s heard a lot of complaints about the heavy truck traffic going through downtown Bardstown.

“In my view, that bypass should have already been built,” he said. Hutchins said he knows the Republican state and federal legislators from his prior term as magistrate, and said as a Republican judge executive, those relationship will be vital to getting the projects funding.

WORKING TOGETHER. If elected, Hutchins said he’ll pledge to work with the mayors of Bardstown, Bloomfield, New Haven and Fairfield and be certain their concerns are represented in county government.

“I think people in some of our smaller communities may feel left out. My goal is to work with the whole community.”

-30-