Surging COVID-19 cases prompts council discussion of future meetings going virtual

Mayor Dick Heaton reviews the council meeting agenda prior to the start of Monday night’s city council meeting.

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 — With the number of COVID-19 cases surging in the community, Mayor Dick Heaton polled the members of the Bardstown City Council about continuing their in-person meetings.

The discussion followed a announcement late Tuesday by Nelson County Judge Executive that the next few Fiscal Court meetings will be conducted via video teleconference.

As reported Tuesday in the Nelson County Gazette, the county as of Monday had the 9th highest number of new COVID-19 cases among all of the state’s 120 counties.

The next scheduled council meeting is Jan. 25th, and after consulting the council, Heaton said a decision on going virtual will be made late the week before the next regular Tuesday meeting.

HONORING KENTUCKY HUMANITIES. The city council approved a resolution that honors the Kentucky Humanities Council on their 50th year of bringing humanities programming to all corners of the state, promoting literacy, and preserving and promoting the state’s heritage.

Kentucky Humanities also provides grant money in support of local humanities events, manages the Kentucky Book Festival, and provides extensive programs and projects celebrating Kentucky history and culture.

In other business, the council:

— reviewed the December financial reports with Aaron Boles, the city’s chief financial officer.

— approved the re-appointment of former councilman Fred Hagan to the Bardstown Board of Adjustments to a four-year term.

— approved the appointment of Cleo Philon to fill the unexpired four-year term of Teresa Maddox on the Bardstown Housing Authority board.

— approved the appointment of Brandon Nakasato to fill the unexpired three-year term of Patrick Whelan on the Joint City-County Human Rights Commission.

NEXT UP. The council’s next meeting is 6 p.m. Jan. 25, 2022. The meeting may be in-person or virtual depending on the number of COVID-19 infections in the community.

-30-