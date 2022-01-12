City, county residential garbage routes will run on schedule on MLK Jr. holiday

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 — Bardstown City Hall will be closed in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.

The city’s residential garbage routes will be run on their regular schedule on that week with no delays.

City garbage customers are asked to have their garbage cans placed on the curb by 7 a.m. on their appointed collection day.

COUNTY GARBAGE ROUTES. Garbage routes in the county will be run under their normal pickup scheduled on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.

