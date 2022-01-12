Nelson County Jail Logs — Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022

Daniel Francis Scott, 29, Corydon, Ind., burglary, third-degree. Bond is $250 cash. Booked at 11:46 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Charles Lee Kyle, 56, Boston, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 12:48 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11, 2022.

James William Nalley, 47, Bardstown, non-payment of fines. Bond is $1,108 cash. Booked at 11 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Zachary Alexander Marksbury, 24, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 6 p.m. Jan. 11, 2022.

-30-