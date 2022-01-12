Obituary: Mildred C. Beavers, 85, Bloomfield

Mildred C. Beavers, 85, of Bloomfield, died Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington. She was born May 5, 1936, in Nelson County to the late J.W. and Mahaley “Hallie” Sparrow. She was a retired bus and lunchroom monitor for Nelson County Schools. She was a hard working farmer and was a member of Van Buren Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Jackie Beavers; one son-in-law, Jeff Blair; five sisters, Margie, Elsie, Virginia, Josephine and Nellie; five brothers, Everett, Raymond, Russell, Elster and Elmer; and three grandchildren, Brandon Beavers, Morgan Beavers and Joshlyn Curry.

She is survived by her husband, Hobert Beavers; three daughters, Betty (Darrell) Chesser and Peggy Blair, both of Bloomfield and Malvena (Edwin) Curry of Taylorsville; one son, Windil (Elena) Beavers of Chaplin; one brother, Johnny (Daisy) Coulter of Mount Washington; two children she raised, Karen (Bobby) Hardin and Vincent Beavers; nine grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with Bro. Michael Lynn Morris officiating. Burial is in the Highview Cemetery at Chaplin.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

