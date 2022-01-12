Obituary: Mildred Louise Thompson, 93, Bardstown

Mildred Louise Thompson, 93, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at Signature of Colonial Nursing Home. She was born Aug. 11, 1928, in Bullitt County to the late George and Lula Mae Martin Rummage. She was a former employee of General Electric, T.W. Samuels then went on to to work for Nazareth Home Health, Colonial Nursing Home and The Episcopal Church Home. She was a member of the Immanuel Baptist Church in Shepherdsville.

MILDRED LOUISE THOMPSON

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Herman Thompson; her second husband, Ancel Norton; three sons, Ronald Thompson, Dennis Thompson and Michael “Mickey” Thompson; two sisters, Martha Underwood and Mary Bivens; and three brothers, George Rummage Jr., Frank Rummage and Jim Rummage.

She is survived by three sons, Donald Thompson of Bardstown, Glen Thompson of New Albany, Ind., and Roy Neal Thompson of Cox’s Creek; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and several great-great grandchildren.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Carl Thomas officiating. Burial is in Mount Washington Cemetery.

Visitation is 11 to 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-