Obituary: John W. Simpson Sr., 79, Louisville

John W. Simpson Sr., 79, of Louisville, died Thursday, Dec. 23,2021. He was born Oct. 16, 1942, in Nelson County to the late John Martin Simpson and Georgia Lee (Fields) Simpson. He was a former security guard for TARC and retired security guard for Crown Security at Hazelwood Center. He was a Baptist by faith.

JOHN W. SIMPSON SR.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Norma Barnes; and one brother, Marshall Leon Simpson.

He is survived by his loving wife of 17 years, Alice (Kurk) Simpson; one daughter, Jane Carol Simpson (Randall Yates); one son, John Walter Simpson Jr. (Shelvy); two sisters, Debbie Devine and Lora Downs (Joe); one brother, Burnie Simpson (Hilda); six grandchildren, Maré Simpson, Christopher Howell (Jennifer), Michael Howell, Michelle Simpson, Naven Simpson, and Adam Hoback; and several great-grandchildren.

The funeral was noon Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home in Mount Washington with burial at Highview Cemetery in Chaplin.

The Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home in Mount Washington was in charge of arrangements.

-30-