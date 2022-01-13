Election 2022: More candidates file for magistrate, county attorney, city council

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 — The deadline to file to be a candidate on the May 2022 primary ballot was extended last week by the Kentucky General Assembly.

The legislature moved the deadline from 4 p.m. last Friday to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. Potential candidates have more time to mull a decision to throw their hats in the ring.

DISTRICT 3 MAGISTRATE. With 3rd District Magistrate Bernard Ice’s decision not to run again, the open fiscal court seat has created a lot of interest among candidates.

Bardstown businessman Jeffery A. Cassel filed to be a Republican candidate for magistrate in the county’s 3rd District on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.

Cassel, 57, is owner of Kwik Kash Pawn at 1426 East John Rowan in Bardstown.

Cassel is the second Republican to file for magistrate in District 3. Republican Phillip Bischoff filed his candidacy paperwork at the councy clerk’s office on Nov. 5th.

Two candidates are also seeking the Democratic party’s nomination for District 3 magistrate — David Call and David Avis.

The filings will mean each party’s primary winner will face off in the November election.

COUNTY ATTORNEY. With the announcement that he will not seek another term as Nelson County Attorney, Matthew Hite left the position open for another attorney who filed for the office Tuesday, Jan. 4th — Arch C. “Chip” McKay III, of Bardstown.

McKay, 48, is a Democrat who has served as an assistant commonwealth’s attorney for a number of years under Terry Geoghegan.

As of this date, he is the only candidate seeking that office.

BARDSTOWN CITY COUNCIL. Barb Blackstone, 60, a resident of East John Fitch, filed Tuesday as candidate for one of the six city council seats.

The deadline to file for the city council is Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.

