Nelson County Jail Logs — Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022

Anthony Tyler Sparrow, 24, Bloomfield, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; criminal mischief, first-degree; persistent felony offender, first-degree; theft by unlawful taking parts from vehicle, over $1,000 but less than $10,000; strangulation, first-degree; wanton endangerment, first-degree; criminal mischief, first-degree; assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury; persistent felon offender, second-degree. Bond total is $45,000 cash. Booked at 4:13 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Tara Shavon Lydian, 41, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. Booked at 12:18 a.m., Jan. 12, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-