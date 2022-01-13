Obituary: James Raffo Elmore, 60, New Haven

James Raffo Elmore, 60, of New Haven, died Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at University Hospital. He was a employee of Tatum Auto Supply and a Catholic by faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Guyula Elmore.

He is survived by his loving wife, Cecille Elmore; three daughters, Brittany Elmore, Casey Elmore and Danielle Johnson (Andy); two sons, Brandon Elmore (Leanne) and Ace Elmore; two brothers, Rick Elmore (Melissa) and Edwin Elmore; and four grandchildren, Sawyer Johnson, Maren Johnson, Bradley Hoffman and Grayson Elmore.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at St. Catherine Catholic Church with burial to follow in St. Catherine Cemetery. Friends may visit 4-8 p.m. Monday and after 8 a.m. Tuesday at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home, New Haven.

