Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022 — The Nelson County Beekeepers will have their regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at the Nelson County Extension Office, 317 South Third St. in Bardstown.

New to beekeeping or interested in learning how to keep bees? Come and join us and our guest speaker, beekeeper Troy Simpson. Think about keeping bees and becoming a member of our club.

