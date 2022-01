Get it first. Get it fast. Get the Gazette.

Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022 — The Bardstown City Council held an in-person meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in the council chambers next to the Rec. Center gym on Xavier Drive behind Spalding Hall. Running time: 30 minutes, 45 seconds.