Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

Mykel Charles Cloud, 27, Bardstown, parole violation (for technical violation). No bond listed. Booked at 3:18 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, by Probation & Parole.

Nathaniel Lee Ferguson, 23, Bardstown, sexual abuse, first-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 4:06 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

John Henry Higdon, 38, Springfield, criminal possession of a forged instrument. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 6:10 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Kyesha Lyna Hamilton, 21, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $520 cash. Booked at 7:20 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-