Obituary: Donnie Ray Humphrey Brown Hogue, 63, Bardstown

Donnie Ray Humphrey Brown Hogue, 63, of Bardstown, died Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at Baptist Health Hardin.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Emmanuel and Mary Humphrey; and one son, John Brown.

She is survived by one daughter, Carrie Mattingly (Dustin); one son, Christopher Brown; two sisters, Tony Nutgrass and Retha Vittitow; two grandchildren, Destiny Crain (Chrysler) and Levi Gaddie; one great-granddaughter, Magnolia Crain; and her ex-husband, Dale Brown.

Cremation was chosen. A memorial gathering and service is 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

