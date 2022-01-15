Obituary: James H. Rogers, 81, Cox’s Creek

James H. Rogers, 81, of Cox’s Creek, died Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born May 19, 1940 in New Haven. He was the owner and president of Mac Manufacturing Company.

He was very dedicated to his family and his company. His passion was problem solving and design. His talents led to innovations with barrel handling equipment to help change the warehousing industry.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Agnes Rogers; one infant son, Steve Rogers; and one sister, Agnes Mary Rogers.

He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Mary Williams Rogers of Cox’s Creek; two daughters, Ellen (Chris) Calhoun and Susan (Jason) Rogers-Heath, both of Bardstown; three sisters, Rose Mary (Tom) Wargel and Joann (Donnie) Carrico, both of Louisville and Janette Rogers of Cox’s Creek; two brothers, Larry (Cathy) Rogers of Louisville and Mike (Betty) Rogers of Shepherdsville; two granddaughters, Grace Calhoun of Bardstown and Abigail (Drew) Dunaway of Birmingham, Ala.; and many nieces and nephews.

The family has chosen cremation with a celebration of life to be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of Loretto.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

