Obituary: Betty Jo Thurman, 79, Bardstown

Betty Jo Thurman, 79, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Signature Healthcare of Bowling Green. She was born April 1, 1942, in Louisville to the late Arthur and Dorothy Spencer Wilson Wilmouth. She Jo was a baker for 30 years for the Nelson County Schools. She was a member of St. Gregory Catholic Church where she had been in involved with the Fall Festival, PTA and bereavement committee. She was a loving wife, mom and nanu who loved her family and the Lord. She worked on the farm where she enjoyed canning, gardening and fishing.

BETTY JO THURMAN

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Cindy Thurman; her stepfather, Kyle Wilford Wilmouth Sr.; one sister, Audrey Wilson Downs; two brothers, Art Wilson and Robert Weldon Wilson; and two half-siblings, Roger Dale Wilmouth and Debra Wilmouth.

She is survived by her husband Paul Thurman; one daughter, Patty (David) Martin of Bardstown; three sons, Bill (Donna) Thurman, Kenny (Sandy) Thurman and Michael (Lisa) Thurman, all of Bardstown; three sisters, Donna (Shelby) Hedgespeth of Campbellsville, Stella Hutchins of Gravel Switch and Mary Ann (Robbie) Greenwell of Cox’s Creek; three brothers, Bobby Wilson, Donnie (Julie) Wilson both of Bardstown and Kyle (Karen) Wilmouth Jr., of Rough River; 14 grandchildren, Chuck Messer, Danny Messer, Jarod Thurman, Christopher Thurman, Brandon Thurman, David Paul Martin, Samantha Riggs, Erica Thurman, Megan Thurman, Amanda Thurman, Grace Thurman, Allison Thurman, Rachel Woolley and Kelly Brothers; and 12 great-grandchildren.

The Mass of Christian Burial isi 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church with the Rev. Ken Nguyen officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, and 8:30-10 a.m. Tuesday at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with a Monday evening prayer service.

The family requests that all attending visitation and funeral services wear masks.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Alzheimer’s Association.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

