Obituary: William Carl Ruley, 84, Bardstown

William Carl Ruley, 84, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born Nov. 3, 1937, in Saint Francis. He was a retired employee of Maker’s Mark Distillery with 30 years of service. He was a veteran of the U. S. Air Force. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was an avid UK fan.

He was preceded in death by one infant son, Edward Ruley; two grandsons, Alexander Ruley and Michael Wathen; his parents, Edgar and Cora Elizabeth Kelty Ruley; one infant sisters, Betty Jean Ruley; and five brothers, Pete Ruley, Donnie Ruley, Bobby Ruley, Raphael Ruley and Larry Cecil.

Survivors include his wife of nearly 65 years, Shirly Collier Ruley; four daughters, Melinda Gay Mattingly of New Hope, Brenda Denise Metcalf of Bardstown, Theresa Darlene Wathen (Patrick) of Culvertown and Rebecca Kay Hill (Steve) of Louisville; two sons, James “Jimmy” Lee Ruley (Olga) of Alexandria, Va., and Richard Carl Ruley (Cassandra) of Tucson, Ariz.; three sisters, Betty O’Flynn of Louisville, and Linda Walls and Phyllis Williams, both of Mount Washington; three brothers, Wayne Cecil of Chattanooga, Tenn., and Dean Cecil and Marvin Cecil, both of Dant Station; 17 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.

The Mass of Christial Burial is 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Loretto with the Rev. Richard Goodin officiating with burial in the church cemetery where military rites will be conducted by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with a 7 p.m. prayer service with Deacon Joseph R. Dant. The prayer service and funeral mass will be livestreamed on the Mattingly Funeral Home facebook page.

Pallbearers are Dean Cecil, Marvin Cecil, Wayne Cecil, Kyle Mattingly, Brandon Metcalf and James Wathen. Honorary pallbearers are the grandchildren.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

