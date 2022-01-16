Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, Jan. 14, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Friday, Jan. 14, 2022

Travis Wayne Cundiff, 42, Paducah,, failure to appear. Bond is $165 cash. Booked at 4:49 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Joseph Lee Lewis, 24, Bardstown, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (4 or more grams cocaine); possession of drug paraphernalia; probation violation (for felony offense); operating on a suspended or revoked operators license; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation. Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 10:44 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

David Wesley Phelps, 43, Bardstown, wanton endangerment, second-degree; failure to appear; no insurance. Bond total is $422.54 cash. Booked at 5:25 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Lindsey Lacray Welch, 36, Bardstown, failure to appear (3 counts). Bond total is $1,035 cash. Booked at 6:35 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Christopher Monroe Monday, 34, Lebanon, public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol). No bond listed. Booked at 8:34 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-