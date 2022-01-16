Obituary: Joseph Paul ‘J.P.’ Shields, 61, Lebanon Junction

Joseph Paul “J.P.” Shields, 61, of Lebanon Junction, passed away Friday, January 14, 2022, at his home.

JOSEPH PAUL “J.P.” SHIELDS

He was born on July 29, 1960 in Bardstown to his parents, Estel and Marietta Simpson Shields.

J.P. was a former employee of Interlake and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Lebanon Junction.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Donnie, Billy, Tony and Larry Shields; sister, Ruby Monroe and a nephew, Dale Shields.

Survivors include his brothers, David Shields (Barbara) and Ricky Shields (Diane) all of Bardstown; sisters, Anna Shields of Bardstown, Jeanie Fulkerson (Robert) of Cox’s Creek, Sheila Johnson (Clint) of Lebanon Junction and Mary Beth Long (John) of Mt. Washington and several nieces and nephews, including Dana, Dylan, John, Ginger, Carol, Alicia, Chris, Bill, Jason, Robbie, Amanda, Estel, Maria and Faith.

Services will be 11AM Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction with Bro. Ron Lasley officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Bardstown.

Visitation will be from 1-8PM Monday, January 17, 2022, and after 9AM Tuesday at the funeral home.

To leave an online condolence and to light a candle of remembrance please visit, www.trowbridgefh.com

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction has been entrusted with the arrangements.

-30-