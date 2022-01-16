Obituary: Audrey Jean Downs, 76, Bardstown

Audrey Jean Downs, 76, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Landmark of Bardstown. She was born Oct. 1, 1945, in Louisville to the late Arthur Weldon and Dorothy May Spencer Wilson Wilmouth. She was a former waitress, a former member of TOPS, Active Day Adult Center and was a member of New Salem Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Verlon Downs; her stepfather, Kyle Wilford Wilmouth Sr.; one sister, Betty Jo Thurman; two brothers, Robert W. Wilson and Art Wilson; one half-sister, Debra Ann Wilmouth; and one half-brother, Roger Dale Wilmouth.

She is survived by one son, James Verlon “Jimmy” (Dana) Downs of Bardstown;

two stepdaughters, Kathy Sue (Richard) Boone and Mary Linda (Pat) Carey, both of Bardstown; one stepson, Charles Keith (Myrt) Downs of Bardstown; three sisters, Donna (Shelby) Hedgespeth of Campbellsville, Stella Hutchins of Gravel Switch and Mary Ann (Robbie) Greenwell of Cox’s Creek; three brothers, Bobby (Janet) Wilson and Donnie (Julie) Wilson, both of Bardstown, and Kyle (Karen) Wilmouth Jr. of Rough River; nine grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with burial in the New Salem Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 9-11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

